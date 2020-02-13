SIPtemberfest to be held at Kenyon’s Field

SIPtemberfest will be held in the field behind Kenyon’s Variety in Waitsfield, organizers reported. This new venue will host “the best little beer fest in Vermont” on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Usually held at Mad River Glen, organizers have opted to relocate due to construction that will take place at the ski area this summer and fall.

“This is massive, we know. And we have not made this decision lightly,” organizer Meg Schultz said in a webpage post this week.

“Mad River Glen is an integral part of our identity and we really wanted to keep our event on the mountain. But, at the end of the day, we think the choice to relocate our 2020 event is by far the easiest thing we can do for everyone's sake,” she said.

Now in its 13th year, SIPtemberfest has annually featured around two dozen assorted brewers with live music, food vendors and about 1,000 attendees, all in the relatively small base area of Mad River Glen in Fayston. Schultz, the event coordinator, said most of their plans shouldn’t change much at the new venue.

“Any changes we make we will make carefully,” said Schultz. “But we’re setting up in a large, flat field and that gives us new opportunities.” Most notably, the added space will allow more room for artist booths and possibly even camping. “Kenyon’s fields are so pretty with the river right there – it could be a sweet place to camp so we’re looking into it and we’d love consumer feedback.” A link to a public survey is on their webpage, siptemberfest.com.

Schultz says final details will be announced in the spring. “Once we suss out our options we’ll be able to set ticket prices, sales dates and whatnot. But right now, we’re just excited to work with Kenyon’s and explore all the options this new venue presents. We are prepared to work hard to make sure our attendees are pleased with what we put together.”