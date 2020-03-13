Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, is extending the deadline for applications for its Super Sessions mini-grant program through March 15, 2020. With the Super Sessions initiative, Lawson’s Finest is inviting individuals to Show Up, Innovate and Play! As part of the Social Impact Program (SIP), Lawson’s Finest aims to build impactful connections and strengthen communities while creating memorable experiences with these Super Sessions.

In that spirit, Lawson’s Finest is offering pint-size grants for playful Super Sessions to bring people together in fun ways that build community. For example, a group could organize a synchronized cannonball jump in the town pond to raise money for cancer research or sponsor a bike parade and cookout to honor local school teachers.

“Super Sessions is part of the Lawson’s Finest charitable giving initiative to encourage community unity in celebration of what makes them special,” co-owner Karen Lawson stated.

Four times each year, Lawson’s Finest employee-run Super Session Selection Squad will choose projects to each receive a check for up to $250. There are four application deadlines per year in March, May, August and November. Applications will be scored on several criteria including innovation, community-building, fun and credibility.

Applications can be accessed at www.lawsonsfinest.com/supersessions.