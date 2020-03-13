The Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) is monitoring seven staff members and students for symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19, based on self-reporting of travel. One student has recently been tested for the virus despite being asymptomatic, according to Superintendent Brigid Nease.

According to Nease none of the students or staff had symptoms and all had returned from their travel prior to the March 4 deadline. They were advised to return to school, Nease told the board and public at a March 12 school board meeting.

“That’s the exact status of your district: We have seven or eight students or faculty members that are in monitoring. Only one is eligible for a test. The test was given; the results aren’t back. That student doesn’t have a fever and really doesn’t have the exact symptoms but was tested anyway,” she said.

“We’re still at that level: We haven’t increased in the number of students or staff members that we’re monitoring. We have one student that will be tested, does not really have the symptoms that requires the test, but is getting the test. They’re backlogged at the lab and we should find out today sometime. I just read a message from the parents saying, ‘It’s still not back yet,’ and it’s been over 48 hours,” she said on March 12.

Students and staff were required to report to the Vermont Department of Health and take their temperature twice a day, and on top of that, those students and staff members needed to report to the nurse’s office first thing in the morning and get their temperature taken, and it was taken again later in the day.