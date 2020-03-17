We at your local health center, CVMC – Family Medicine Mad River (CVMC-FMMR), fully understand that we are currently in an uncertain time due to the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). Feel confident that we are doing everything that we can to help keep our community, our patients and ourselves safe.

With the safety of you and ourselves in mind, we would like to make you aware of some changes at Mad River Family Practice and also of some ways that you can help us:

We are proactively canceling certain types of appointments in the clinic, especially those that are unnecessary at this time. They will be rescheduled ASAP.

We are looking at other appointments on a case-by-case basis to assess their necessity, such as routine follow-ups, and are suggesting cancellation if deemed safe to do so.

We are limiting the number of patients in the clinic at one time and are trying our best to stagger appointments to further limit patient-to-patient contact.

We are trying to accommodate patients that still require vital services from us.

We are trying to do as much of our work over the phone to avoid having you come into the clinic.

We are being diligent about wiping down surfaces within the clinic and will remain vigilant about our own hygiene practices.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

If you don’t have an appointment, do not just come into the clinic without calling first. We likely can help you with your concern(s) over the phone, or at least we will start there and figure out the best plan of action.

If possible, please come alone to your appointment here, which will limit the number or people at MRFP. Should you need assistance with walking or other basic functions, we ask that you try to limit how many people are with you at your appointment.

When you do arrive at the clinic, it is best to call the front desk (802-496-3838) from your car to start the check-in process.

Please be patient with us as we work through this fluid situation, and please respect the measures that we have and will put in place to help with safety. Keep in mind that call volumes are higher due to these new measures.

Take serious and abide by federal, state and local mandates and recommendations for social distancing and quarantining.

Dial 911 if you are in distress.

If you have concerns that you may have or have been exposed to COVID-19, here are your options: Call us at MRFP – 802-496-3838, option No. 1. Dial 211 or 1-866-652-4636 to be connected to the Vermont Department of Health. Go online to get more information: healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus.



Foley is an NP at Mad River Family Practice.