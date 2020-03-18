We are living in a dichotomous reality where there is nothing for us to do, yet so much happens each day.

I wrote my first installment for The Valley Reporter just the day before yesterday, yet it feels like days ago. Since Friday, March 13, the number of cases in my region, Lazio, have gone from 242 to 395. The number of deaths in Italy have risen from 1,266 to 1,809.

The total number of cases reported today, March 15, is 24,747, whereas when I arrived here from London on Monday afternoon, March 10, there were 7,985.

Not everyone can shelter at home. Photo: Tina Rocchio

We are quarantined yet have to do what little shopping we can, without exaggeration and limiting ourselves to strictly what’s needed. We have to bring the trash and recycling down. Those with dogs walk them; those without would gladly rent one from a neighbor just for the excuse to take a walk around the block.

We are Italian, so we cook. A lot. Among the great number of memes circulating on internet or other vital connections like WhatsApp or Instagram, most talk about how fat we’ll be when we’re finally able to leave the house again.

Then there are the noontime applauses from windows and balconies to show our solidarity with the health care system working day and night, making huge sacrifices – including, unfortunately, the ultimate sacrifice – for us. At 6 p.m., there are the singalongs.

In the middle of this writing, I readied myself at the window to record the chosen song tonight: “Sempre più blu,” the 1975 classic that sings of all possible struggles and crises (well, with the exception of a 21st-century plague) but reminds the listener “that the sky is always more and more blue.” On the northern corner of our block we can hear the singing and music coming our way, but in the middle of our block a woman comes out with her guitar ready to lead us all, while on the southern corner it sounds like someone went rogue and chose a different tune. Laura, amid this cacophony of sound, introduced herself to me and asked if she could give me her number so I could WhatsApp her the video of her playing guitar and singing.

Apparently, according to WhatsApp wisdom, tonight at 9 p.m. there is to be a show of lights from our windows. Also meant to show our solidarity and thanks to those who are in the trenches for us.

Homemade flags and messages hang from windows as a reminder to keep strong in the face of the coronavirus. Photo: Tina Rocchio

EVERYTHING WILL BE OK

This is all in addition to the growing number of flags and drawings of rainbows with the words “Andrà tutto bene” across them. “Everything will be OK.”

In the meantime, the government governs. Sure, there are spats between regional governors and the state, but for the most part there is unity and clear messaging. Every day our Civic Protection Agency holds a 6 p.m. press conference followed by a press release, which in and of itself is comforting. One of the first rules of good communication strategy in a crisis is communicating when you'll be next communicating. They're doing that.

In terms of knowledge management, a science with which I’ve become overfamiliar in recent months, they are sharing everything they know. This is considered best practice in ordinary circumstances, and even better practice in times of crises. They are even translating their press releases into English and making them accessible to anyone – anywhere – so that other nations can learn from what we are experiencing.

Below is a screenshot of those headers. In it, you see the total number of cases listed day by day. One need not be a mathematician to get the severity. I admit, seeing the widening gap from one day to the next brought me to tears last night.

Italians, in addition to being the stereotypically fun-loving bon vivants who sing from balconies, also know a thing or two about life and science. They’re among the greatest and most sought-after medical researchers in the world. They top the charts when it comes to law, architecture, art, music and musicology, design, history, engineering and science, to name a few. They’ve been through plague, wars, flus and so much more. They have had both expanding and dwindling empire and kingdoms. They transitioned from polytheism to Christianity and housed the Holy See just across the Tiber from where Emperors once sat. They know a thing or two and are great in times of crisis. And if they say only quarantine will work to fight this virus, I, for one, believe them.

For this reason, I was both sad and relieved to read about the closing of Sugarbush this morning. Sad because I know how many lifelines depend on the mountain. Relieved because if what we are seeing here is any indication, I know how many lives will be saved.

I hope that as a Valley and as a state you are able to come together, regardless of party lines, to recognize the severity of this incredible thing that is affecting us all, from China to the Mad River Valley, passing through Rome. It is bizarre and frightening. It has taken us all by surprise and put us at its mercy. We’ll all be wondering about this for many, many years to come. I hope.

BIO

Tina Marisa Rocchio was born in Burlington and lived in Warren until she was 14. She went to Warren Elementary School and HUHS before going to boarding school, returning home to Vermont on school holidays. Prompted by her love of the Italian language, at 18 she went to study for a fifth year of high school at St. Stephen’s School of Rome and the rest, as they say, is history. She’s been living in Italy for over 30 years where she raised her daughter, Giulia, who now lives and works in London. She has spent her adult life demystifying contemporary Italian life and politics and promoting Italian art and culture to anyone who would listen. Founder of ExperienceItalia! and former director of Arcadia University programs in Italy for nearly 15 years, she now consults with the UN’s World Food Programme, sits on the board of trustees of St. Stephen’s School of Rome and finally has begun writing again about Italy.