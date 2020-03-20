The Mad River Valley Food Shelf has instituted new guidelines for the local food shelf. These guidelines are in effect immediately.

In order to decrease the number of people in line, only one representative from each household may line up for food. Other family members should wait in their cars or outside away from others. Those in line should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from the next person in line.

Those who have a fever (greater than 100.4 F or 38.0 C) or symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are asked to send a healthy family member to pick up food.

No one picking up food from the food shelf may enter the building.

Orders will be taken one person at a time.

Volunteers will take the order verbally outside the building while maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people.

Volunteers will write down the order, return to the food shelf and fill the order. The volunteer will do their best to get all items requested, but this is not guaranteed during this busy time.

The bag of groceries will be set on a table outside the door. There will be no direct handoff of the grocery bag.

Once the volunteer goes back inside and the door is shut the guest may pick up the bag and leave the area.

The Mad River Valley Emergency Response Team has created a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mrvemergencyresponse.

This page will provide information on health care, volunteer efforts, food services, emergency response, social services transportation services and more. The Facebook page for MRV Emergency Response will also be sharing resources from The Valley Reporter, Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, and town and local government announcements. The public can comment on the page and send messages. Responses to questions, service needs and information will be sent to put the person in need of assistance into contact with the appropriate resources.