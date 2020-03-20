The Vermont Department of Labor has announced updated hours at its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center, which will be open on Saturdays starting March 21.

Updated hours are in addition to the newly added electronic form option for establishing benefit claims.

Claim center hours are Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact options are 1-877-214-3330 (Monday through Saturday), 1-888-807-7072 (Monday through Friday only), or fill out an online form available 24 hours every day at labor.vermont.gov.