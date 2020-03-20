As of Friday, March 20, at 2:30 p.m., all but four Vermont rest area buildings and facilities are closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parking areas are still open to the public. Vermont Buildings and General Services (BGS) oversees the buildings and is stationing porta-potties and dumpsters at all rest areas today.

The buildings and facilities located on I-89 Williston northbound and southbound, I-91 Brattleboro Welcome Center and the Bennington Welcome Center are open at this time. However, these facilities will close at 6 p.m. this evening. Parking areas will remain open and porta-potties and dumpsters will be made available at these sites.