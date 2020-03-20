A Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) provider has been confirmed as COVID-19 positive. The employee interacted with a small group of patients and staff while asymptomatic, and has been in self-isolation since becoming symptomatic.

After receiving the positive notification from the Vermont Department of Health, hospital clinical and human resources teams immediately traced and notified contacts of their possible exposure. Self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms have been recommended to those potentially affected. CVMC is not able to share more details due to HIPPA restrictions.

“This news hits very close to home for our team here and we are hopeful this individual will make a full and complete recovery,” said Anna Tempesta Noonan, CVMC president and COO. “We are working around the clock to protect our employees, patients and Woodridge residents in this most unprecedented time. This situation highlights the unusual challenge of this virus. People can be asymptomatic, meaning they feel well and are not presenting with symptoms of COVID-19, while they may have contracted the virus. Like all health care providers, we are working with the health department and other stakeholders to limit further exposure for our team and our community.”

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, CVMC is recommending that anyone potentially exposed should self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms carefully, and call their doctor should their condition worsen.

As of Wednesday, CVMC canceled all nonessential surgeries and procedures to reduce staff and patient exposure and to prepare for surge capacity need. The hospital is still providing essential services and the public should continue to come to the hospital for care as needed.

“I urge the community to continue social distancing to protect each other and our health care teams. We are all in this together and this action will minimize risk,” Noonan continued.