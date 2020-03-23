Officials to provide update on response and highlight ways Vermonters are supporting this effort.

Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration will host a media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, March 23, at 1 p.m. from the Pavilion Building to update Vermonters on the state’s COVID-19 response. Congressman Peter Welch will join to provide a federal update and the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association will address efforts at grocery stores to support Vermonters.

For general public viewing, go to www.facebook.com/GovPhilScott. Most Vermont TV and radio stations live broadcast the briefings, with the TV stations’ live broadcasts offering closed captioning.

In-person attendance is limited to members of the press only and press are strongly encouraged to call in. A photo ID is required to access the Pavilion Building.

To facilitate all inquiries from as many outlets as possible, the Q&A will be moderated. Governor’s office staff will call for questions one at a time based on RSVPs.