Main Menu

The Valley Reporter updated on Coronavirus in the Mad River Valley

Officials to provide update on response and highlight ways Vermonters are supporting this effort.

Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration will host a media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, March 23, at 1 p.m. from the Pavilion Building to update Vermonters on the state’s COVID-19 response. Congressman Peter Welch will join to provide a federal update and the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association will address efforts at grocery stores to support Vermonters.

For general public viewing, go to www.facebook.com/GovPhilScott. Most Vermont TV and radio stations live broadcast the briefings, with the TV stations’ live broadcasts offering closed captioning.

In-person attendance is limited to members of the press only and press are strongly encouraged to call in. A photo ID is required to access the Pavilion Building.

To facilitate all inquiries from as many outlets as possible, the Q&A will be moderated. Governor’s office staff will call for questions one at a time based on RSVPs.

Governor Phil Scott Coronavirus COVID-19 State of Vermont
Ferro Jewelers