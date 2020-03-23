Members of the public interested in participating in tonight’s Waitsfield Select Board meeting can call in on one of two conference call lines.

The board is meeting tonight, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the town office. The agenda includes a COVID-19 update as well as the appointment of townspeople to boards, committees and commissions and local liquor license renewals plus an update on the town’s village west sidewalk project.

Those who can participate by phone can call one of these two bridge numbers: 802-434-6350 or 802-545-6250. The participation code is 570208#.

Those on the call will be able to speak/ask questions during designated periods.

The agenda can be viewed online at www.waitsfieldvt.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Waitsfield-Selectboard-Agenda-03-23-20.pdf.

Fayston establishes conference call capability for March 24 meeting

The Fayston Select Board will be holding its first select board teleconference meeting on Tuesday, March 24, at 5 p.m. People can dial in to the meeting by calling 802-434-6250. The participation number is 085518. In addition, if any member of the public has a question during the meeting, select board members will be checking email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. in an attempt to get them answered in real time. General questions to the select board can be sent at any time to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To view the agenda for the meeting go to www.faystonvt.com/agendas-minutes/selectboard-agendas-minutes/.