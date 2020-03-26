During this uncertain time, Mad River Valley TV wants to remind everyone that they are a resource to distribute information, thoughts and opinions via video to the community. Community members can submit video content remotely for broadcast to its TV channels and YouTube channel. This page has information on how to get started:

https://mrvtv.com/contribute-content/submit-a-video-for-youtube/

Video can be captured via a phone, iPad, GoPro, DSLR or camcorder. For help reach out to the MRVTV staff at https://mrvtv.com/about/contact/. The MRVTV studio and office is closed until further notice, but the staff is working remotely to continue operations. The station will also continue to record and broadcast all select board and school board meetings to Channels 45 (SD) and 245 (HD) on Waitsfield Cable.