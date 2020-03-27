The MRV Emergency Response Team has organized additional collection sites for donations of nonperishable food items, personal and household cleaning supplies and pet food. The team is communicating and working alongside Meals On Wheels, food shelves and the senior center and would like people to consider buying extra items while they are shopping to donate for this emergency response.

Four new collection sites have been set up at the Moretown General Store, Shaw’s in Waitsfield, the East Warren Community Market and Paradise Provisions in Warren. Drop-offs will only be accepted when stores are open, People are asked not to leave any items after hours. Safety protocol will be taken when collecting food from drop-off sites and ensuring it is cleaned before going out to households and individuals in need.