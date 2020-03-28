The Vermont Department of Health, as of , announced plans to make it easier for Vermonters who have mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

However, this would not change the testing process. People still need to call their health care provider to be evaluated and determine if they need a test. Do not go to a testing site without an order from a provider.

Tests will still be prioritized, and patients who are notxperiencing symptoms will not be tested. All are asked to give health care providers time to review new guidance from the Health Department around the new testing protocols.