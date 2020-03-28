From Representatives Kari Dolan and Maxine Grad: Note that this information confirms that people will not lose benefits if they having difficulty doing their weekly filing.

For those who completed the online form to establish an initial unemployment insurance claim between March 15 – March 21, their information is now on file and they should have filed a claim by 4 p.m. on March 27. Here is the link to file the claim: https://uipublic01.labor.vermont.gov/Claimantportal/portal/login.aspx.

Those who missed the 4 p.m. deadline, click the link below and provide their contact information. Their eligibility or monetary benefit will not be negatively impacted if they missed the March 27 deadline. Here is the link for those who missed the 4 p.m. March 27 deadline: https://labor.vermont.gov/form/did-you-miss-filing-deadline.

Those who are receiving an alert stating their social security number is not found, are asked to call the initial claims line to reestablish their claim at 877-214-3330 That line was open until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27. People can also call the general assistance line on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 877-214-3332.

Those who established an initial unemployment insurance claim between March 22 and March 27, can file their weekly claim beginning Sunday, March 29.

Additional unemployment insurance contact information:

-File an Initial Claim: 1-877-214-3330 (Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

-Supplemental Initial Claim Intake: 1-888-807-7072 (Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

-File A Weekly Claim: 1-800-983-2300 (Automated)

-General Assistance Line: 1-877-214-3332 (Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

-Employer Services Line: 1-802-828-4344 (Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 6p.m.)

Kari Dolan, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Maxine Grad, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .