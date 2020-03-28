This voluntary survey is in anticipation that some households may need support and attention during the COVID-19 pandemic due to exposure, isolation or being in the vulnerable population group (people over 65 or those who are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions). Click on the link to complete the form and assess each household’s needs. This specific information will allow the emergency team to connect with the appropriate community volunteers.

The Mad River Valley Emergency Response Management Team and volunteer coordinators

report to the select boards and towns of Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Warren.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9H35jnYNQF5fEBcpH52AjL0UK38HhiRWpWtJ-nH75_rdIdQ/viewform