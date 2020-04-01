In an effort to minimize the number of people shopping for groceries in Mad River Valley grocery and convenience stores, and to minimize staff member exposure to shoppers, the Mad River Valley Emergency Response Management Team is rolling out a Neighbors Shopping for Neighbors program. This program formalizes what some community members are already doing: reaching out to their neighbors to see how they can help each other during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Neighbors Shopping for Neighbors program asks all Valley residents to be in touch with their neighbors to support each other during COVID-19. This program encourages all residents to be in touch with their neighbors at this time and to see how they can help one another. Offer to be of help, or conversely, ask for help, to stay safe.

The governor’s order to Stay Home, Stay Safe mandates that all citizens stay home except for essential tasks that include grocery shopping, exercise and health-related issues. Minimizing trips to the store and exposure in the store are crucial to containing the virus. Those citizens who are shopping are reminded to practice social distancing while shopping (for other shoppers and shop employees) and to not hoard large amounts of supplies. While grocery shopping in a small town is often a form of socializing, this too should be minimized at this time.

If you are someone who would benefit from assistance from a neighbor, call Lynn Barnes, 802-496-4746, and mention the Neighbor Shopping for Neighbors program.