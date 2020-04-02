Dear Sugarbush and Mad River Glen communities:

Over the last few difficult weeks we know that many of you have enjoyed skinning, hiking, skiing and riding at our mountains. While we fully embrace outdoor recreation, we have reluctantly made the decision to end uphill travel for the rest of this season at both Sugarbush and Mad River Glen, effective at dusk today. As we have become two of the last areas permitting this activity, we are concerned that this will now bring even more people into our community at a time when it is not in anyone’s best interest. Last weekend both Sugarbush and Mad River Glen saw a large volume of visitors traveling here from around the state and beyond. Though most were practicing social distancing we unfortunately understand that some may not have been following the proper guidelines. Given the favorable weather this weekend, we would anticipate even larger numbers if we don’t close uphill travel.

We know that outdoor exercise is something that we all enjoy and what is strongly recommended by the medical community and exempted under the Stay at Home order by Governor Scott. However, as the worst of the coronavirus is still in front of us, we believe that this is the most appropriate action to take. Being good community members and looking out for the best interests of the community is a core value that we both hold. We thank you for your understanding and ask that you help us spread the word and keep people safe. We look forward to the return of normalcy. In the meantime, stay healthy.

All the best,

Matt Lillard, general manager

Mad River Glen

Win Smith, president

Sugarbush Resort