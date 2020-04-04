The Valley Reporter has learned that Fred and Carla Messer are stepping down as incident team commander and planning director of the Mad River Valley Emergency Management Team.

Jeff Campbell, Warren's emergency response manager, is filling the roll of team commander. The Waitsfield Select Board will discuss the issue at its April 6 meeting. Fred Messer said that he and Carla would be meeting with Waitsfield Select Board member Darryl Forrest this afternoon and that they would be issuing a statement shortly.