The Mad River Resource Management Alliance (MRRMA) has changed its regular schedule as a result of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The composting workshop scheduled for April 25 at the Steele Room at the Waterbury Municipal Office has been postponed until August 15, 2020.

The composting workshop scheduled for June 6, 2020, at the Waitsfield town office is still on schedule but may be postponed to a later date depending on unfolding events. For anyone interested in participating in the workshops, Soil Saver Compost Bins are available at a reduced price through the MRRMA.

The spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection has been canceled. The fall HHW Collection is still scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Harwood Union High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MRRMA manager John Malter recommends that people store household hazardous waste in a cool, dry and well-ventilated location inaccessible to children or pets.

“Please don’t dispose of HHW down the drain or in the trash. Keep the HHW in their original containers with their original labels and check the containers that your products are in and if necessary overpack them with additional containment to prevent any leaks or spills,” he said.

Green Up Day currently is postponed until May 30, 2020, but be aware that conditions may modify activities during the event. When Green Up Day activities occur, MRRMA will hold a tire collection where Green Up tires found along the roadsides, streams and fields will be accepted at no charge and all other car and pickup truck tires will be accepted for $3 each. More information on time and location for these activities will be forthcoming.

The Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield is still operating from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Rodney’s Rubbish Transfer Station in Waterbury is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. 2 p.m. The bottle redemption center closes a half hour before the transfer station. A&J Recycling located behind Village Grocery in Waitsfield is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Call Malter at 244-7373 for more information.