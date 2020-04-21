Vermont State Police at the Middlesex barracks are seeking information about recent incidents of road rage/inappropriate actions after reports on social media about a blue pickup truck following a driver headed north on Route 100 toward Moretown. According to reports, the driver of the truck was following too close with high beams on and then passed the car it was following only to stop in the road in front of the car driver. The driver of the car was able to pull around the truck. The truck tailgated the car driver to a driveway where the truck driver got out and yelled before leaving at a high rate of speed.

According to Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman, VSP is investigating reports surrounding this incident and other similar incidents.

"We are investigating reports surrounding these incidents and ask that anybody in the community who has experienced something like this to call the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191. The more detail the better about the driver, the vehicle, etc., and if anyone has a license plate number for the vehicle, please report it," Silverman said.