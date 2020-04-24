Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and male shown in the attached photograph. The vehicle was involved in a series of incidents on the evening of April 19, 2020, in the towns of Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren. During one of the incidents the vehicle was involved in a crash which resulted in front end damage and one missing head lamp assembly. The vehicle is described as a 2009-2014 Ford F150 extended cab blue in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nadeau at the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks, 802-229-9191.