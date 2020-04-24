Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation is currently working to provide the resources necessary for businesses to navigate and survive the impacts of the coronavirus. The resource page at www.cvedc.org is being updated hourly as new information is released.

In response to the unprecedented need for business financing, CVEDC’s Revolving Loan Fund has modified our terms to support the immediate need. Loans are available for up to $50,000 with a term up to five years. Loans will start with six months of interest only and then convert to a traditional loan for the balance of the term.

To qualify, businesses must have been in business for one year or more and have 10 or fewer employees. Loan processing will be done on an expedited timeline. For additional information, contact executive director Jamie Stewart at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call (802) 236-7010. Funds are limited so contact CVEDC today!