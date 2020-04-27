Attention, Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston, Moretown, Duxbury and Granville residents: During the current pandemic, the Mad River Valley Food Shelf, with the help of Free Wheelin', is now making food deliveries to people’s homes.

In this time of need the food shelf has received increased donations and its board wants to pass the generosity on to the community. People can call 802-249-3427 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. At least 48 hours’ notice would be appreciated. Food will be delivered Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. using food-handling safety protocols.

Volunteers will deliver the following: one box cereal, two tuna fish, one Progresso soup, two other soups, two canned vegetables, two canned pasta, two boxes spaghetti, one jar tomato sauce or two small cans, two mac and cheese, one peanut butter, one jam/jelly, one canned fruit, one can baked beans, one can or package of beans, one box skillet mix, one large juice, one roll toilet paper, coffee or tea, bread, eggs, and a choice of two meats.

To donate, make checks out to Mad River Valley Interfaith Council and mail them to MRVIC, P.O. Box 342, Waitsfield, VT 05673.