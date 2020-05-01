Governor Phil Scott's order to allow for limited construction based on the status of the COVID-19 virus in Vermont will mark the beginning of the 2020 Waterbury Main Street Reconstruction project that began in 2019. A safety plan is required by J.A. McDonald that meets the standard set for five-person work crews. Starting May 4, there will be two five-person work crews working in different segments of the project. (See graphic.)

It is anticipated that there will be a gradual increase in construction activities over time as the Vermont Health Department determines is appropriate.

There will be no work on Segment 1, from the railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street.

In Segment 2, from Stowe Street to Park Row, work will take place starting May 4. The Park Row intersection work will also begin May 4. Park Row West (State Office Complex side) will be temporarily closed from the intersection at South Main Street to Randall Street. The duct bank (underground conduit) connection will cross Park Row between Segments 2 and 3 (between 81 South Main Street and 87 South Main Street). This work is estimated to take place between Tuesday, May 5, and Friday, May 8. Driveway access will be maintained for properties affected. Duct bank installation work will take place along the left side of the fire station and progress along the rear of the fire station toward the rear parking lot of Northfield Savings Bank.

Segments 3 and 4 from Park Row to the end of the project, the temporary sidewalks and driveways from Batchelder Street to the VTrans field office at 158 South Main Street on the northeast side of South Main Street will be excavated to prepare them for the permanent concrete poured sidewalks.

For more details visit waterburyworks.com.