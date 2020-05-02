For every donation made to PAWSitive Pantry, masks made by Product Think Tank in Waitsfield will be donated to the Mad River Valley Family Practice.

PAWSitive Pantry, Warren, was founded by Jen Bennett in 2009 to help keep pets with their families by providing pet food to pet owners having financial difficulties. In 2014 PAWSitive Pantry partnered with the Vermont Food Bank to expand its distribution in the state. That partnership gave the operation access to lower cost food. PAWSitive Pantry is 100% volunteer-run.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PAWSitive Pantry and other similar organizations in the state have seen the demand for pet food increase dramatically, to the extent where PAWSitive Pantry’s regular annual budget of $45,000 will not be enough. Bennett and other members of the board expect they will need to raise $85,000 to meet the need. While they are pursuing grants to help close that gap, local help is also needed.

The best way to contribute is financially, Bennett said.

While supplies last, every donation made to PAWSitive Pantry will result in a re-sable cotton facemask being donated to the local health center.

Here’s the website with donation information:

www.pawsitivepantry.org/donate