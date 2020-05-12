Teachers and students reconnected from afar during ‘We miss you’ parade in Waterbury

On an overcast afternoon on Thursday, May 7, one school bus, one fire engine, and multiple cars with Thatcher Brook Primary School (TBPS) and Crossett Brook Middle School (CBMS) staff paraded through Waterbury, sporting signs that said, “We miss you!” aimed at their students. A few of these students, who stood watching the parade from the sidewalk, held their own “miss you” signs in return, which they held up proudly for the many teachers driving by.

Although students have been in touch with their teachers over video-chat with the school district’s new remote learning policy, teachers decided that the digital connection wasn’t enough. Together, CBMS and TBPS teachers brainstormed ways to see their students in person again while keeping a safe distance.

Even though many student and family spectators came out to watch the parade wearing face masks, smiles were detectable through crinkles in the eyes.