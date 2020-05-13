Vermonters without COVID-19 symptoms can get tested at pop-up sites

State health officials announced that Vermonters who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for the virus at one of the pop-up testing sites around the state.

Eleven sites are currently scheduled to collect specimens from asymptomatic Vermonters, health care workers, first responders (EMS, fire and law enforcement), child care providers currently serving essential workers and people returning to Vermont – such as college students, people who winter out of state and second-home owners. The sites are led by health department teams, with support from EMS units and members of the Vermont National Guard.

Make an appointment online for the site near you: humanresources.vermont.gov/popups

All clinics operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 Brattleboro ─ Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Rd.



Saturday, May 16 White River Jct. ─ Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Ln. Colchester ─ Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 South Park Drive



Monday, May 18 Rutland ─ Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd.



Tuesday, May 19 Barre ─ Barre Memorial Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill



Wednesday, May 20 Middlebury ─ American Legion Post 27-49, 49 Wilson Rd. St. Albans ─ Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Rd.



Thursday, May 21 Newport ─ North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave.



Friday, May 22 Springfield ─ (location to be confirmed)



Friday, May 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Morrisville ─ Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morristown



Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Johnsbury ─ Lyndon Town School, 2591 Lily Pond Rd., Lyndonville



Vermonters with symptoms – no matter how mild – should contact their health care provider to get referred to a nearby testing site.

People who do not have a health care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic for referral to a test site.

For up-to-date information and guidance for staying healthy and preventing the spread of COVID-19 go to: healthvermont.gov/covid19.