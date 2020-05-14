Mad River Riders opens some trails

Mad River Riders reopened some of its trails on May 11.

Those accessing the trails are asked to respect trail closures and keep their distance from others. People are asked to stay 20 feet away from anyone outside their household and observe CDC guidelines.

Additionally, Mad River Riders asks that people recreate solo or solely with their family members and that they recreate as close to home as possible. People are asked to observe the flow of traffic on a trail and follow it. When encountering others, people should announce themselves and stay 20 feet away from others as they pass.

Dogs should be on leashes or left at home and people are asked to clean up after their dogs. Congregating in parking lots is not allowed. When encountering a parking lot that is full, people are asked to find another place or exercise outside of peak times.

Advertisement

These trails will be open:

Lareau Farm and Howe Block - Camel's Hump State Forest: Revolution, Evolution, Cyclone, Clinic, GS, Busternut, Ench

Advertisement

Blueberry Lake: Tootsie Roll, Suki's Alley, Lenord's Loop, Flying Squirrel, Amenta's Way.

Check www.trailforks.com for all the details.