The Sugarbush Resort Golf Club is preparing to open its Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed golf course on Saturday, May 23, following the guidelines provided by the state of Vermont. The course will be open to players currently residing in Vermont. Out-of-state guests must have completed a 14-day self-quarantine prior to participation.

With the safety of guests and employees of the upmost importance, the club is putting a number of protocols in place. All tee times must be made in advance online or via phone at 802-583-6725. The club will begin taking reservations starting May 16 and will be spacing out groups in 15-minute increments. There will be no walk-up tee times and golfers should not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their tee time.

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer golf to our Mad River Valley community,” says Rob Schonder, director of golf. “This is a great form of outdoor recreation that works well with the current social distancing requirements.”

Though the course will be open, auxiliary offerings like the clubhouse, locker room, Hogan’s Pub, pro shop, driving range and practice facility will remain closed until further notice. Check-in for the course will occur through the shop window off of the front porch.

Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, as well as snacks, will be available for purchase, but the club will not be providing free scorecards and tees. Tees may be purchased when checking in and there are a number of smartphone apps that the club recommends for scorekeeping. The club requires face coverings for all guests when interacting with employees, other guests or when in the clubhouse and parking lot areas.

While the club is recommending walking, carts are available with designated self-serve pickup and drop off areas. Golf carts will be self-serve and will be staged on the first hole side of Golf Course Road. Carts should be returned to a designated area in the parking lot and people should remove all trash from the carts to reduce touch points for staff. Two bags may go in a cart per usual but only one golfer may ride a cart at a time unless they are members of the same household. Golf carts will be sanitized after each use.

There will be no touch points on the golf course (ball washers, rakes, water coolers, etc.) The Tee Sentry notification system will not be in use for this reason, golfers should use caution when hitting blind tee shots. Restroom facilities will be limited to portable toilets located outside of the Clubhouse, so please plan accordingly. There will be no portable toilets on the golf course. Foam inserts will be placed in the cup to avoid any unnecessary touch points.

For a full breakdown on rules, conditions and to schedule tee times, visit www.sugarbush.com/activities/golf-club/golf-bulletin/.