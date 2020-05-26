Retail businesses reopen under new guidelines

Retail businesses are reopening for foot traffic this week under new state guidelines requiring no more than 10 people in 25 percent of a business’s square footage.

Bisbee’s Hardware

At Bisbee’s Hardware in Waitsfield, employee Kim Martino said customers are asked to wear face coverings and those at the checkout counters and paint counter are behind Plexiglas. Per state law, employees are wearing masks. Bisbee’s is continuing to offer curbside pickup for those who want it.

“For the most part, it feels safe. I’m keeping my distance from people,” she said.

Bisbee’s has a hand-sanitizer station at the entrance of the store.

Three Mountain Cafe

Next door at Three Mountain Cafe, owner Julie Burns said that reopening had gone well and that customers are asked to wear masks. She said there is a hand-sanitizing station at the front door that people are asked to use when they enter. She has yellow brick road duct tape on the floor to mark 6-feet intervals. There is another hand-sanitizing station where people check out.

She is still offering curbside pickup for people and some customers (including “the Grandma Mafia,” a local group of friends, who are congregating in beach chairs in the parking lot to drink their coffee).

“On Saturday during the farmers’ market, we had about 20 people come in, which is down from the 250 we usually have,” Burns said.

Kenyon’s Variety Store

A mile or so north on Route 100 at Kenyon’s Variety Store, Donna Kenyon said the reopening has gone well.

“It’s fine. A lot of people still don't want to come in and we’ll do curbside for them,” she said.

Kenyon’s is requiring customers to wear masks and has the store configured for one-way traffic by using cattle gates to direct the flow of traffic. Additionally, there are signs asking customers to stay one cow length apart to meet social distancing requirements.

“It’s going well. People are respecting the new rules,” she said.

Artisans’ Gallery

Artisans’ Gallery, on Bridge Street in Waitsfield Village, now has a tentative opening day of June 1. If the gallery does open, it will do so under strict regulations. Visitors will be required to wear masks. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the gallery at one time. Hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Before the gallery announces an official opening day, however, its partners want to wait and watch other local businesses as they open, in order to learn from them.

“We want to wait and see what happens with everybody else opening,” said gallery partner Lori Klein. “I’m expecting outbreaks,” she added, knowing full well the risks of opening during a pandemic.

The Warren Store

Klein also works at The Warren Store Upstairs, which offers clothing, jewelry, kids toys, accessories and other goodies. Opening prospects for The Warren Store Upstairs look dismal. “It’s not a conducive environment for social distancing,” said Klein. “It’s not even possible to stand 6 feet away from someone up there.” In order to open the upstairs, the whole place would need to be rearranged. As of now, there are no summer opening plans for the upstairs.

Downstairs at the deli, curbside service is going strong and will continue. The deli is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From the deli window, people can pick up sandwiches, daily specials and bakery treats. “For Memorial Day weekend, we’re hoping to be open from 10 to 4,” said Jack Garvin. “But this would be all outside. We’re not having anybody inside just yet.” As of now, there are no tentative indoor-opening dates for the deli.