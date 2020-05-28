Green Up Day is May 30

This year, Green Up Day is on Saturday, May 30. Green Up Day is a statewide, volunteer, spring cleanup of roadside litter.

Waitsfield

In Waitsfield, people should sign up to volunteer. There they can find out where to get bags and receive an area assignment. People can indicate what area they'd like to clean on the sign-up form. Volunteers should bring their filled Green Up bags to Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield.

Warren

In Warren, trash bags will be available at East Warren Community Market, 42 Roxbury Mountain Road. All garbage collected should be returned to the transfer station.

Moretown

In Moretown, people can pick up bags at the town clerk’s office or at Moretown Green Up Day coordinator Mike Dimotsis’ house. Full bags can be left on the side of the road and Moretown Green Up Day volunteers will pick them up.

Fayston

In Fayston, bags will be placed on signposts and stop signs at various street intersections. Extra bags will be available outside the Fayston town office.

Full bags can be left on Fayston roadsides. The Fayston road crew will pick up the bags for disposal. The last bag pickup will be on Monday morning, June 1.

Car tires are up for disposal as well. Those who find tires during a Green Up Day roadside cleanup can deliver them to the Mad River Resource Alliance (MRRA) at Earthwise Transfer Station in Waitsfield until 1 p.m. on Saturday at no charge. The MRRA will also take tires from people who want to manage their own tire disposal at a charge of $4 per tire with or without rims.

Duxbury

In Duxbury, bags will be available in the black mailbox outside the Duxbury town clerk’s office at 5421 VT Route 100. Green Up Day participants can drop off bags at the dumpster at the town garage or at the turnoff on the north side of River Road.

Waterbury

In Waterbury, bags will be available at the municipal office and at Sunflower Market on Route 100. Waterbury’s two drop-off locations are the town garage on Guptil Road (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Rodney’s Fast Trash near the Ice Center (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Rodney’s will accept metal for free, along with appliances with refrigerants inside (air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, etc.) for $10. Any tires found during Green Up are accepted for free at either drop-off location. People can take personal used tires to Rodney's to recycle for $4 each, even with rims.