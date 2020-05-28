Waterbury Main Street construction project progresses, next week's schedule

The construction schedule from Thursday, May 28, through Friday, June 5, is as follows.

Construction activities are occurring in all segments along Main Street and side roads.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic in several areas along the construction area.

Support your local businesses.

Monthly construction photo contest to begin (see below for details).

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Travel lanes have shifted. Flaggers will assist drivers and pedestrians while sewer work begins.

Residents and businesses should have water stored on site for drinking, washing and flushing all construction season as infrastructure work begins in this segment – just in case.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Road cut excavation will start at Park Street and work toward the main downtown core. Travel lanes have shifted.

The Park Row intersection will have heavy construction activities the week of June 1.

Driveway access will be temporarily disrupted on the odd-numbered property side of South Main Street while the road cut occurs in Segment 2. Plan your trips in and out of your driveway if you see the crews working toward your place. Flaggers will assist vehicles in and out.

Conduit work will continue through the back parking area from Foundry Street toward the Village Market and The Tiny Acorn.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Concrete sidewalks and the portion through the driveways will continue to be poured along the even-numbered side of South Main Street.

The temporary sidewalk pavement along the odd-numbered side of South Main Street in Segment 4 will be removed in preparation of granite curbing to be installed the following week.

NOTE: Each property will be unique during the sidewalk and driveway crossing stage and individual plans will be needed with property owners and renters. This work will involve excavation of existing material and the pouring of cement that will take approximately seven days to cure before it can be driven over. Vehicles will need to park off site for several days during this stage.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances. Contact Barb Farr by calling 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .