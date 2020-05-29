The Valley Reporter newsletter launching

Starting Friday, May 29, The Valley Reporter is launching a new twice-weekly newsletter that will be sent via email to all who are interested.

It will include updates on stories that have been published in print and online as well as a sneak peek into what's coming in the next issue both in print and online.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been publishing news in print and digital formats and on social media daily, weekly and sometimes hourly. We realized that there are great ways we can share important information with our community now, during the pandemic, but also afterward. This new newsletter will help us continue that work,” said Lisa Loomis, editor and co-owner of The Valley Reporter.

The newsletter will also provide an opportunity for local businesses to post updates as well as sales and special offers. Those interested can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to be added to the distribution list. Email addresses will not be shared beyond the newsletter and people will be able unsubscribe via email.