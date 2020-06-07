Waitsfield mother and daughter Kate and Anneka Williams are avid runners who want to share their passion with others. To that end, they are creating a Virtual Valley Running Team.

Their goal is to invite members of the community to connect, get outside and have a (virtual) shared experience, culminating in a 5K on-your-own race on August 15, 2020.

The Williams women are inspired by The Valley and Vermont and connect with the outdoors, each other and friends through running. It’s also how they stay strong and healthy and led them to create their virtual running team.

Not a runner yet? This is a great summer to give it a try – and maybe get a friend or family member to join in. The Williamses will provide resources for developing a 5K training plan and information on finding and accessing safe running routes in and around The Valley. They will also build a virtual community running team through sharing stories and photos on social media, hosting some small group runs and giving people an opportunity to connect with each other to share training tips and experiences with running.

To sign up email the organizers. They will be in touch about helping people with their running needs and goals. They will also send along a training plan. There's no cost to participate, but they do encourage donations to the Mad River Path: https://madriverpath.org/give.