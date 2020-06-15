Waitsfield announces election guidelines for June 16 vote

Waitsfield has finalized its COVID-19 election guidelines for next week’s June 16 vote on a budget for the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD). No one will be permitted into the polling place if he/she is displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include but are not limited to the following:

Fever or chills.



Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Election workers will be checked for fever prior to working and will be wearing masks. Workers will wash or sanitize their hands throughout the day.

Voters will be required to wear a mask and sanitize hands prior to entering the building. Voters will be required to stand 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided at various places throughout the gym.

There will be three voting booths in the gym and one voter permitted per booth, with the exception of voters who live (have isolated) together. Voters are urged to bring their own pen for voting. Pens will be provided when necessary and will be sanitized after each use. Voting booths will be sanitized throughout the day. Voters will use a door on the opposite side of the gym to exit in order to prevent closely passing entering voters.