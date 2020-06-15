Haircuts, massages and facials: What are the options?

On May 22, Governor Phil Scott announced the resumption of close personal contact businesses, including hair salons, barbershops and others. However, just because these businesses can open doesn’t mean they have. Here’s how some local businesses in Waitsfield are handling the new guidelines.

HIGH COUNTRY

High Country Hair Design, Waitsfield, will open June 15 under new rules and stipulations. Only one stylist will work at a time. Sanitation will occur between each client. High Country asks that those coming from out of town to quarantine for 14 days before coming to the salon, which will be open by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 496-7772 and leave a message.

“Remember, please be patient. We have been missing you all and will be doing our best to get each and every one of you in. Thank you for understanding,” said High Country stylists Hillary, Maura and Celeste.

MICAIAH’S BARBERSHOP

Micaiah’s Barbershop, Waitsfield, will remain closed until further notice. “I’m actually concerned about the social distancing and face mask restrictions. It doesn’t work for me to wear a mask or for my client to wear a mask while I’m cutting their hair,” said owner Micaiah Adams.

Adams tried opening the shop for a few days when the governor allowed barbershops to reopen but ultimately made the decision to close for the safety of her clients and her family.

Advertisement

COMPLEXIONS

Complexions skin care and waxing studio, Waitsfield, is open by appointment for waxing and product sales. Appointments can be made and products ordered by email or by calling 802-496-2582.

“Though Governor Scott has given us the OK to offer facial services, I do not feel comfortable doing so at this time,” said owner Joanie Kavanaugh. “It's impossible for clients to wear a mask during a facial. Let's give this a little more time.” Kavanaugh will reevaluate her approach in three to four weeks.

MAD RIVER MASSAGE

Kevin and Denise Adams, owners of Mad River Massage in Waitsfield, are going to wait three to four more weeks before they open to the public.

“We take the responsibility of being a close contact business very seriously. We are certainly concerned with reopening as our first and utmost priority is the safety and health of our staff, our community and our clients,” Denise Adams said.

They are considering an action plan for the future of Mad River Massage and want to fully understand the potential long-term impact of opening in the next few weeks or next few months, when the risk of transmission is still very much present.

“We feel it must be a slow, careful comeback. Perhaps in phases? But we are exploring any and all ideas that would be safe for all in matters of reopening. For now, collectively with our staff, we decided to wait three to four weeks and reevaluate again at that time. We miss everyone!” Adams said.