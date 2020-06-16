Bridges Resort open. SHaRC working on plan

One Valley resort is slowly making a comeback after a long COVID-19 induced hibernation. Bridges Resort is now open seven days a week. Here are the details on what to expect if headed to Bridges Resort, along with an update from the Sugarbush Health and Recreation Center (SHaRC), its still-hibernating neighbor.

BRIDGES RESORT

Bridges Resort is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the resort is not open in the conventional sense. Now, all parts of the resort, including the pool and the gym, require reservations.

The gym is open for 45-minute reservations each hour. The 15 minutes between each session is spent disinfecting. Only three people can be in the gym at once.

The indoor pool is available for one-hour reservations for one family unit or two adult lap swimmers at a time. The outdoor pool is open for one-hour reservations which are limited to 20 people at a time. However, there are no chairs by the pool anymore, so those who want to sit by the outdoor pool must bring their own chairs.

Indoor and outdoor tennis courts are now available for 1.5-hour reservations. Tennis lessons and private clinics are also available.

The game room is open for 45-minute reservations for one family group at a time.

The locker rooms are open, but the locker room saunas are closed. Showering in the locker rooms is available, but staff members are discouraging people from showering there. Additionally, the hot tub is off limits.

SHaRC

Sugarbush Health and Recreation Center (SHaRC) is still working on a plan for opening up in accordance with state guidelines. “We currently do not have this plan finalized, but it is in process,” said Sugarbush chief administrative officer Kevin Babic. “All memberships are on hold at this time and we will address this when we know more as to what we are doing going forward.”