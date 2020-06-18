Waterbury Main Street construction schedule from Thursday, June 18, through Friday, June 26

Construction activities are occurring in all segments along Main Street and side roads.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic.

Support your local businesses.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Night construction on the sewer line is planned for Thursday, June 18, from 6 p.m. until approximately midnight involving the intersection of Stowe Street and Main Street, weather and conditions permitting. Stowe Street will be closed from Bidwell Lane to South Main Street.

Residents and businesses should have water stored onsite for drinking, washing and flushing during the construction season as infrastructure work takes place in this segment.

Flaggers will assist drivers and pedestrians during construction in this area.

Sewer services will be installed next week on odd-numbered properties.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Road cut excavation will take place on the even-numbered side of South Main Street from Park Row to Foundry Street.

Driveway access will be temporarily disrupted during the road cut. Plan your trips in and out of your driveway if you see the crews working towards your place.

Vehicles will be traveling on a gravel surface.

Public parking is available at #51 South Main Street.

Possibility of base course paving on Thursday and Friday between Park Street and Foundry Street.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Sidewalks on the odd-numbered side of South Main Street will be closed into July in these segments. Please use new sidewalks on the other side of the street.

New curbs have been installed. Once the final roadwork is paved and elevated, the curbs will blend into the tapered driveway.

The sidewalks on the odd-numbered side of South Main Street will be prepped and poured with concrete in segment 4. Residents and businesses will receive advance notice.

Anticipate temporary driveway access delays and temporary closures. Once concrete is poured driveways will be blocked for about seven days. Coordinate with your neighbors to share access when needed or park at the State Office Complex except the Department of Public Safety parking area.