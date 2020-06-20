Icelandic Horse Farm seeing more local riders

Along North Fayston road lies the Vermont Icelandic Horse Farm. Owned and operated by Karen Winhold since 1994, the Vermont Icelandic Horse Farm usually offers trail rides, treks (longer rides), lessons and lodging. However, the horses have had more time to graze due to COVID-19. This week, The Valley Reporter reached out to the farm to see how the pandemic changed business.

Winters are not very busy for the farm. “Riding-wise we don’t really get going until May, so we did lose May,” said Winhold. Because of COVID-19 the farm had to cancel all reservations placed from March through July. Now people can reserve rides again.

Now that Vermont is opening up again, people are able to ride with the proper precautions. “We don’t wear masks when we ride but we do wear our masks when we’re in close proximity to each other, filling out paperwork and getting helmets for people fitted and then getting people fitted to the horses,” said Winhold. The same precautions are taken when untacking. Lessons are also still available with the same precautions.

“We are going to start up a kids’ camp in July. Depending on the demand for it, we’re thinking of taking six children for five days,” Winhold said. It would be a half-day camp with lessons, riding and some arts and crafts. For the first week, Winhold said, it would be for kids ages 8 to 12. Details are limited because the program is still in the works.

Rather than looking at the negative impacts of COVID-19, Winhold looks at a shift in her clientele as a positive. “In a way we were catering to people from all over the world and now we’re catering and taking more local people. So, I think it’s actually benefited us and the community. Now it’s mainly in state, which I think is fantastic,” she said.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘There’s so much value in the state of Vermont, why do we have to go anywhere else?’ We have it all here. If you just get out of your box in your head and think about not having to get on a plane and not having to drive to go on vacation and just doing local things you’ve never done before. I think it’s fantastic,” says Winhold.

The farm itself is 45 acres with a road ascending down to the house and then to open fields. The three-bedroom and 3 ½-bathroom guest house can usually be rented out, but as of now lodging is very limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Under the house is the barn, which contains eight stables.

Driving down farther through the trees, one sees sloping fields of buttercups, sectioned off with fences. The sun beats down on the lush grass as silkies and other kinds of chickens weave in and out of the fencing.

Surrounded by mountains the Icelandic horses graze peacefully. The farm has 25 horses total. The farm is also expecting two new additions from Iceland on June 23. The Icelandic horse is special for many reasons. They are smaller than the average breed, almost pony size, usually averaging 13 to 14 hands. The breed is smaller because they are from a mountainous area. They have been isolated for hundreds of years, making them one of the purest breeds in the world. They are some of the most well-mannered and gentle horses.

There is no limit to Icelandic horses’ colors, from chestnut to grey and dappled. Since they are adapted to Iceland's climate, they are accustomed to cold weather as they are able to grow their coat out 4 inches in the winter. Despite their size, these horses have no issue carrying adults.

Another unique thing about Icelandic horses is their five gaits. Gaits are the different ways horses move, for example: walk, trot, canter and gallop are the normal gaits of a horse. Icelandic horses have these gaits with the addition of two more: tölt and flying pace. Tölt is like a smooth trot and is known to be very comfortable for the rider. Flying pace is when the front leg and the back leg on the same side move forward and back at the same time. It’s called “flying pace” because riders feel like they’re flying.