Sugarbush Resort reopens SHaRC

The Sugarbush Health and Recreation Center (SHaRC) reopened Wednesday, June 24. The SHaRC plans to undergo a number of operational changes to ensure the health and safety of its guests and that it is operating in accordance with the Vermont Be Smart, Stay Safe Order as part of the Phase 1 reopening guidelines.

Initially, the SHaRC will be opening its fitness center and plans to open its outdoor pool next week. Locker rooms, showers, steam room, saunas, rock gym, tennis courts, spin room, fitness classes, massage, indoor pool and all hot tubs will remain closed for now. The SHaRC plans to continue expanding its offerings in the future.

The facility is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limiting hours will enable the center to comply with sanitization and cleaning requirements.

All facilities will be accessible by reservation only and access will be limited per state guidelines. Reservations can be made at www.sugarbush.com or by calling 802-583-6700 starting Monday, June 22. Reservation time slots are as follows:

Weight/Cardio Room: 45-minute reservation.

Personal Training: Length of training session.

Outdoor Pool: One-hour reservation.

All guests will be required to check in upon arrival. Day guests will need to provide their reservation confirmation and members will check in as they normally would with their SugarXpress card for scanning.

Guests should plan to arrive five minutes prior to the start of their reservation and should wait outside for the outdoor pool or in the lobby for the indoor spaces. Front desk staff will help direct guests to the appropriate room, when ready.

The SHaRC is also implementing the following guidelines:

Guests are encouraged to avoid using the restrooms when possible. One outdoor port-o-let will be located outside near the pool and there will be one indoor bathroom open on the main level for indoor reservation guests only.

Guests are asked to bring their own towels. The club will not be offering them this summer. Ditto for water bottles. Mats will not be provided. Guests should bring their own mats if they need them for training sessions.

All seating will be removed from the pool and lobby. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs spaced in a socially distant manner by the pool if needed but must remove them when they leave.

The outdoor pool is expected to be open on June 29.

Face coverings must be worn by all guests when inside the SHaRC and outside when interacting with staff or other guests. Face coverings must be worn during weightlifting activities in which a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained (i.e. spotting). Face coverings may be removed when working out, swimming and when appropriate social distancing is possible.

All valid SHaRC memberships as of March 15 have now been extended forward for the time the SHaRC was closed.

For additional details visit: www.sugarbush.com/activities/sharc/.