HU seniors receive scholarships and awards

Scholarships

The following scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who will be attending a two- or four-year college.

Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship: Desirae Byrd, Mia Cooper, Sierra Hayes, Laili Iskandarova, Levi Pratt.

American Legion Department of Vermont Scholarship: Sierra Hayes.

CVMC Auxiliary Scholarship: Anne Fennelly and Daniel Robinson.

Concept II Scholarships: Oliver Hammond and Riley Gallagher.

Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship: Kennedy Wimble, Laili Iskandarova, Emma Caffry and Amelia Allen.

Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.

Griffin & Rutledge Construction Memorial Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.

Harry N. Cutting American Legion Family Academic Recognition: Kennedy Wimble.

Harwood Boosters Club Scholarship: Desirae Byrd, Laili Iskandarova, Emma Caffry and Anne Fennelly.

Lise Bornstein-Malter Service Award: Olivia Schmalz and Claire McGeorge.

Mad River Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Anna Jamieson, Shannon Adams and Daniel Robinson.

Mad River Valley Rotary Scholarships: Amelia Allen, Shannon Adams and Laili Iskandarova.

Mountain Gardener’s Scholarship: Sarah Kate Smith.

Rolfe Eastman Scholarship (Members Advantage Credit Union): Amelia Allen.

Waitsfield Alumni Association: Daniel Robinson and Laili Iskandarova.

Washington County Retired Teachers Scholarship: Desirae Byrd.

Waterbury Grange Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.

Waterbury Rotary MacBook Air Awards: Adeline McKibben, Sarah Kate Smith and Kennedy Wimble.

Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship: Desirae Byrd and Mia Cooper.

Harwood Union Scholarship Committee

The following scholarships are awarded to seniors for outstanding academics, community service and service to the school.

Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Robinson.

Eunice B Farr Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.

George Hall Science Scholarship: Sullivan O’Hara.

Harwood Award: Julianne Young.

Harwood Faculty Award: Riley Gallagher.

Harwood Good Citizenship Award: Jakob Kingsbury and Sarah Kate Smith.

Jack Buchanan Tabor Performing Arts Scholarship: Gabriella Holter.

Kathy MacKay Award: Amelia Allen.

Parker Creativity Scholarship: Ayla Oshkello.

Richard Wein Art Award: Melissa Neff.

Awards General

An award is some form of recognition (stipend, plaque, trophy, certificate) earned by a senior for specific outstanding academic, athletic or extra-curricular achievement during high school.

Harwood Athletic Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards: Stefan Davis and Amaya Rogers.

Harwood Scholar-Athlete Awards: Sullivan O’Hara and Anne Fennelly.

Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Awards: Ezra Samuel and Laili Iskandarova.

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Levi Pratt.

National School Choral Award: Gabriella Holter.

Robert F. Fielder Athletic Awards: Oliver Hammond and Julianne Young.

VPA Award of Excellence: Michael Aiken, Theron Williams and Mia Cooper.

Harwood Union Visual Art Awards: Ayla Oshkello, Melissa Neff and Taylor Quenneville.