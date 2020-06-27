HU seniors receive scholarships and awards

Scholarships
The following scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who will be attending a two- or four-year college.
Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship: Desirae Byrd, Mia Cooper, Sierra Hayes, Laili Iskandarova, Levi Pratt.
American Legion Department of Vermont Scholarship: Sierra Hayes.
CVMC Auxiliary Scholarship: Anne Fennelly and Daniel Robinson.
Concept II Scholarships: Oliver Hammond and Riley Gallagher.
Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship: Kennedy Wimble, Laili Iskandarova, Emma Caffry and Amelia Allen.
Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.
Griffin & Rutledge Construction Memorial Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.
Harry N. Cutting American Legion Family Academic Recognition: Kennedy Wimble.
Harwood Boosters Club Scholarship: Desirae Byrd, Laili Iskandarova, Emma Caffry and Anne Fennelly.
Lise Bornstein-Malter Service Award: Olivia Schmalz and Claire McGeorge.
Mad River Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Anna Jamieson, Shannon Adams and Daniel Robinson.
Mad River Valley Rotary Scholarships: Amelia Allen, Shannon Adams and Laili Iskandarova.
Mountain Gardener’s Scholarship: Sarah Kate Smith.
Rolfe Eastman Scholarship (Members Advantage Credit Union): Amelia Allen.
Waitsfield Alumni Association: Daniel Robinson and Laili Iskandarova.
Washington County Retired Teachers Scholarship: Desirae Byrd.
Waterbury Grange Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.
Waterbury Rotary MacBook Air Awards: Adeline McKibben, Sarah Kate Smith and Kennedy Wimble.
Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship: Desirae Byrd and Mia Cooper.
Harwood Union Scholarship Committee
The following scholarships are awarded to seniors for outstanding academics, community service and service to the school.
Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Robinson.
Eunice B Farr Scholarship: Laili Iskandarova.
George Hall Science Scholarship: Sullivan O’Hara.
Harwood Award: Julianne Young.
Harwood Faculty Award: Riley Gallagher.
Harwood Good Citizenship Award: Jakob Kingsbury and Sarah Kate Smith.
Jack Buchanan Tabor Performing Arts Scholarship: Gabriella Holter.
Kathy MacKay Award: Amelia Allen.
Parker Creativity Scholarship: Ayla Oshkello.
Richard Wein Art Award: Melissa Neff.
Awards General
An award is some form of recognition (stipend, plaque, trophy, certificate) earned by a senior for specific outstanding academic, athletic or extra-curricular achievement during high school.
Harwood Athletic Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards: Stefan Davis and Amaya Rogers.
Harwood Scholar-Athlete Awards: Sullivan O’Hara and Anne Fennelly.
Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Awards: Ezra Samuel and Laili Iskandarova.
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Levi Pratt.
National School Choral Award: Gabriella Holter.
Robert F. Fielder Athletic Awards: Oliver Hammond and Julianne Young.
VPA Award of Excellence: Michael Aiken, Theron Williams and Mia Cooper.
Harwood Union Visual Art Awards: Ayla Oshkello, Melissa Neff and Taylor Quenneville.