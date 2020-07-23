Construction schedule from Thursday, July 23, through Friday, July 31

Overall Impacts

Construction activities are occurring in all segments along Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic.

Support your local businesses. SHOP and DINE LOCAL!

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS! The Main Street Photo Contest deadline is July 31 for construction-related photos. Submit photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To see prior winning photos and to get more information on the Main Street project visit waterburyworks.com.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Hydrant connections and water services will continue in this segment. Expect traffic delays as this work takes place.

Driveways will have temporary closures when the equipment is excavating in front of properties. Plan vehicle access accordingly if you see the workers coming your way.

Temporary parking is available at the municipal offices and library if needed.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Final drainage excavation will take place by Bargain Boutique and Waterbury Sports. Expect traffic delays.

Conduit installation will continue from the fire station to Elm Street.

Curbing prep and curb installation along South Main Street will take place from Park Street to Foundry Street the week of July 27.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Residential walkways will have concrete poured or paved depending on what was there prior to construction.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.