OVERALL IMPACTS

Construction activities are occurring in all segments along Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic.

Submit your photos! The Main Street photo contest deadline is August 31 for August construction-related photos. To see prior winning photos and to get more information on the Main Street project visit www.waterburyworks.com.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Hydrant connections and water services will continue in this segment. Expect traffic delays as this work takes place.

The new waterline section in this segment will be tested and then connected to the existing Winooski Street water line and the Stowe Street water line. Residents on Winooski Street and Stowe Street can anticipate their water will be turned off for several hours during this time. Advance notice will be provided when this is scheduled to occur. Possibly the week of August 17.

Always have stored water on hand for drinking, washing and flushing.

Temporary parking is available at the municipal offices and library if needed when construction activities are occurring in this segment.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Conduit crossings will continue between Elm Street and Foundry Street.

Conduit installation will continue on Bank Hill by McGillicuddy’s for the rest of this week and the week of August 10. This work will take place through the Stowe Street intersection to the Congregational Church driveway. Expect traffic delays.

Sidewalk installation will begin this week on the even numbered side of the street.

Driveway and sidewalk prep will take place in this segment where the new curbs are installed.

Conduit related work on Bidwell will continue this week.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Residential walkways will continue in this segment.

Driveway prep will continue in this segment.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300