Construction schedule from Thursday, August 13 through Friday, August 21

Community transportation liaison Barb Farr said that many people have inquired lately about the status of the overhead wires and underground power. Here is the plan: underground power and utilities are being installed in the core of the downtown from the Congregational Church to the State Office Complex Horseshoe Drive entrance, and on lower Stowe Street. Lampposts identical to the ones around the roundabout will be installed in this area. These lampposts will have alternating banners, flagpoles, and hanging flower baskets (in the summer months). All other power lines and poles in segments 1, 3 and 4 will be above ground. The removal of the overhead lines and poles in segment 2 will not occur until after all the overhead lines have been relocated underground. It is planned that the new lampposts will be functional this winter pending cooperation from weather and other factors.

OVERALL IMPACTS

Construction activities are occurring in segments 1-4 along Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic.

Support your local businesses. SHOP and DINE LOCAL!

SUBMIT PHOTOS. The Main Street Photo contest deadline is August 31 for August construction-related photos. Submit photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To see prior winning photos and to get more information on the Main Street project visit waterburyworks.com.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

The new waterline in this segment will be tested and then connected to the existing Winooski Street water line and the Stowe Street water line.

Residents on Winooski Street and Stowe Street can anticipate their water will be turned off for several hours during this time. Advance notice will be provided when this is scheduled to occur. POSSIBLY THE WEEK OF THE 17 TH .

. Always have stored water on hand for drinking, washing and flushing.

Temporary parking is available at the municipal offices and library if needed when construction activities are occurring in this segment.

Excavation for conduit installation is taking place from Elm Street and through the Main Street and Stowe Street intersection to the Congregational Church driveway

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Excavation for conduit installation is taking place from Elm Street and through the Main Street and Stowe Street intersection.

Later next week the road box cut will be taking place between Foundry Street and Stowe Street.

Expect traffic delays.

Work at the Elm Street intersection will continue this week.

Driveway and sidewalk prep will take place in this segment where new curbs are installed.

Sidewalk installation (concrete pouring) will begin this week on the even numbered side of the street between the Village Shopping Center and Park Street.

As the concrete is installed, driveways will be blocked from access for approximately 7 days while the concrete cures. Vehicles will need to park offsite during this time. Plan accordingly.

Traffic flow changes can be expected to take place at the Village Shopping Center. Flaggers, pedestrian crossers and signage will help direct traffic flow.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

Residential walkways will continue in this segment.

Driveway prep will continue, and paving is tentatively scheduled for early next week.

**************************************

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.