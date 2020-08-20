The construction schedule and impacts for August 20 through August 28 is as follows:

OVERALL IMPACTS

Construction activities are occurring in segments 1-4 along Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic.

Support your local businesses. SHOP and DINE LOCAL!

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS! The Main Street Photo contest deadline is August 31 for August construction-related photos. Submit photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To see prior winning photos and to get more information on the Main Street project visit www.waterburyworks.com.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Paving will take place this week in this segment.

Drainage will be installed.

New water service connections will take place the week of August 24.

Conduit installation will take place near the Congregational Church.

Temporary parking is available at the municipal offices and library if needed when construction activities are occurring in this segment.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Conduit installation is taking place near Waterbury Sports and the Bargain Boutique.

The new water service connections will take place the week of August 24 from Elm Street heading north on Main Street.

The box cut (roadway excavation) will be taking place between the Village Sports Shop through Elm Street.

Driveway and sidewalk prep will take place in this segment where new curbs are installed.

Sidewalk installation will occur on both sides of the street.

As the concrete is installed, driveways will be blocked from access for approximately seven days while the concrete cures. Vehicles will need to park offsite during this time. Plan accordingly.

Traffic flow changes can be expected at the Village Shopping Center. Flaggers, pedestrian crossers and signage will help direct traffic flow.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Street to the end of the project

The work is not quite finished yet in these segments but there will be no significant work in the next few weeks.

Note: Thank you to everyone who endured the water outages earlier this week in segment 1 – both planned and unplanned.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.