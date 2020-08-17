Thanks to the integral support of the Mad River Valley community, Global Health Media Project (GHMP) is now in its 10th year.

In 2010, Deb Van Dyke of Waitsfield launched GHMP believing that the teaching power of video could transform how health workers learn – and help them save lives. Based on her experience while working on the frontlines with Doctors Without Borders, she and her small team have created teaching films that truly teach.

Accurate, simple and humanistic — the films are now the go-to educational tools on maternal and newborn care for WHO, UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders and 7,000 other organizations, teaching institutions and Ministries of Health worldwide, including here in the U.S.

Van Dyke said that during the global coronavirus pandemic, GHMP has found itself uniquely positioned to provide essential health information to those who need it most. The ongoing shift to distance learning and online training is driving a huge upswing in the use of all of their videos by global health organizations. In addition, they have three new initiatives underway to respond directly to the crisis.

Through a collaboration with CDC, WHO, UNICEF and Red Cross, GHMP is creating “The Story of Coronavirus” this summer, a short animated film to educate people worldwide. It is a natural sequel to “The Story of Cholera” and “The Story of Ebola” that have been viewed hundreds of millions of times.

GHMP recently released their first smartphone app, “Birth & Beyond,” to help mothers whose access to in-person health care support has been curtailed due to coronavirus. The app puts their 28 teaching videos (in 21 languages) right into the hands of mothers and families worldwide. It’s now available for Apple iOS phones and iPads and soon for Android phones.

A new video clip library will help support online health training educators who often need shorter video segments to illustrate key points in their courses and presentations.

Check out GHMP’s work at www.globalhealthmedia.org. Their summer fundraiser is now underway. Contributions of any amount will help support their work to help health workers and populations worldwide who need access to better health care information.