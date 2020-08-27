Overall Impacts

Construction work is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, September 4, at noon and resume on Tuesday, September 8, for the long Labor Day weekend.

Construction activities are occurring in segments 1-4 along Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Expect traffic delays and one-way alternating traffic.

Support your local businesses. Shop and dine local.

Last chance to submit photos. This is the last month of the photo contest. The Main Street Photo Contest deadline is August 31 for August construction-related photos. Submit photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To see prior winning photos and to get more information on the Main Street project visit www.waterburyworks.com.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Monday, August 31 – The intersection at lower Stowe Street with Main Street will be closed to thru traffic most of the day. Businesses are open. Use Union Street or Bidwell Lane for access.

Excavation will take place starting the week of August 31 to install the drainage system on the even-numbered side of this segment.

The final water service connections will continue to take place this week. Properties where this is occurring may experience a temporary water shutoff during this time.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Monday, August 31 -- The intersection at lower Stowe Street with Main Street will be closed to thru traffic most of the day when they connect the new water main to the existing water main.

Residents and businesses on lower Stowe Street between Bidwell Lane and Main Street can anticipate their water will be turned off for several hours during this time. The target time is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Always have stored water on hand for drinking, washing and flushing.

Use Union Street or Bidwell Lane for access.

Electrical connections are taking place and individual properties will be contacted in advance when this is scheduled.

Granite curb installation will continue.

The box cut (roadway excavation) will be taking place between Elm Street, up Bank Hill and through the Stowe Street intersection through September 4.

Driveway and sidewalk prep will continue where new curbs are installed.

Sidewalk installation will continue where the curbs have been installed. When the concrete is installed, driveways will be blocked from access for approximately seven days while the concrete cures. Vehicles will need to park offsite during this time. Plan accordingly.

Clean up and topsoil after the sidewalks and driveways have been completed.

Lightpole bases will continue to be installed.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

No significant construction scheduled at this time.

Waterbury Roundabout – Separate ECI contract, not McDonald

Cold planning will begin around the roundabout starting Sunday night (August 30).

All work at the roundabout will take place at night except for the Route 2 leg heading northwest towards Bolton that will take place during the day.

The prep work and paving in this area is scheduled to be completed by October 9.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.