Construction work is schedule to wrap up on Friday, September 4 at noon and resume Tuesday, September 8.

SCHOOL STARTS 9/8 AND 9/10. MORNING COMMUTE TIMES WILL BE BUSY.

EXPECT TRAFFIC DELAYS AND ONE-WAY ALTERNATING TRAFFIC.

Construction activities are occurring in segments 1-4 along Main Street.

Flaggers and pedestrian crossers will be present in the construction areas.

Segment 1. Railroad bridge by Dac Rowe to Stowe Street

Winooski Street - Will be temporarily closed to thru traffic on 9/4 or 9/8when the excavation goes by. Signs will be posted in Duxbury.

Excavation will continue on the even-numbered side of this segment to install drainage. Expect temporary loss of driveway access when the excavation takes place in front of your property. Parking is available at the municipal parking lot.

Segment 2. Stowe Street to Park Street

Lower Stowe Street - Will be closed while the box cut continues during the daytime. Businesses are open. Use Union Street or Bidwell Lane for access.

Elm Street – Will be closed when the box cut (roadway excavation) takes place between Elm Street and thru the Stowe Street intersection to the Congregational Church from 9/3 - 9/9 except not during the long weekend.

Bidwell Lane – Clean up and prep for curbing after Labor Day.

Driveway and sidewalk prep will continue where new curbs are installed.

Sidewalk installation continues where the curbs have been installed. As the concrete is installed, driveways will be blocked from access for approximately 7 days while the concrete cures. Vehicles will need to park offsite during this time. Plan accordingly.

Electrical connections are taking place and properties will be contacted in advance. Power will be shut-off for approximately 4 hours while the work takes place.

Granite curb installation will continue after Labor Day.

Clean up and topsoil after the sidewalks and driveways have been completed.

Fine grading the roadway subgrade between Waterbury Sports and the Congregational Church on Tuesday through Wednesday.

Paving scheduled for Thursday & Friday from Waterbury Sports to the Congregational Church. This includes paving of Stowe Street & Elm Street as well – Streets will be closed while paving occurs.

Segments 3 and 4. Park Row to the end of the project

No significant construction scheduled at this time.

Waterbury Roundabout – Separate ECI contract, not McDonald

Paving is planned for Monday and Tuesday (9/7-9/8) at night at the roundabout.

Paving is planned for Thursday and Friday (9/10 -9/11) during the day on Route 2 headed west for approximately .5 mile.

The schedule for the construction areas and type of work is contingent on weather, equipment, supplies and a variety of circumstances.

Contact: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300