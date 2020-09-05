The Vermont Legislature and secretary of state adopted a plan whereby all active registered voters in Vermont will receive a mail-in ballot (or absenttee ballot) for the November presidential and general election.

Waitsfield town clerk Jennifer Peterson clarified how that process will work. She explained that the secretary of state's office will start mailing ballots to voters beginning September 21, concluding by October 1.

She said she was not sure when the ballots would begin arriving in Waitsfield.

“Ballots can be returned by mail, in person at the town, in the drop box at the town or up until 7 p.m. at the polling place on Election Day,” said she said.

To avoid voter fraud, Peterson noted that the voter checklist at the election will indicate if someone was issued and/or returned an absentee ballot.

“Someone may be issued another ballot if he lost his or decided to vote at the polls (the checklist will indicate "issued" ballot, not "returned"),” Peterson said.

“There will likely be an affidavit that would need to be completed before being issued another ballot. The secretary of state had 2020 primary-specific affidavits, which is why I say there will likely be an affidavit at the GE. Obviously, if the checklist indicates the ballot was returned, another one will not be issued,” Peterson clarified.